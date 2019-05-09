First Bank helps children manage money

First Bank is committed to helping students across the Carolinas understand budgeting, saving, recognizing the difference between needs and wants, and how interest makes money grow.

Each year, as part of Teach Children to Save, employees visit over 100 schools and give presentations on these topics and volunteer their time to help their communities grow. In addition to this time, First Bank has selected Monroe Avenue Elementary School to receive a $500 donation to help achieve their goals. This is part of an overall donation of $15,000 to 30 schools in the Carolinas.

“As a community bank, it’s our mission to provide financial education and support to our clients, neighbors, and community members throughout the Carolinas,” said Michael Mayer, First Bank’s president and CEO. “And anything we can do to support our schools—with donations of money or time with our associates—we will do.”

If you would like to learn more, please contact Audrey Sanders, Marketing Coordinator, at [email protected] or 910-573-3365. Or to set up an interview with the local branch, please contact Lily McCray-Hailey at 910-997-4566.