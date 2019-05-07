Tractor Supply’s Paper Clover program raises money for 4-H

Hundreds of 4-H youth from across the country will have the opportunity to participate in valuable hands-on learning experiences as a result of Tractor Supply Company’s Paper Clover spring fundraiser. Tractor Supply customers and team members raised $917,954 in only 12 days during the Paper Clover campaign by making donations in-store and online across the country. A biannual program, Paper Clover is in partnership with the National 4-H Council.

“Tractor Supply customers and team members continue to show support to 4-H youth through the Paper Clover campaign because they recognize the lasting impact that 4-H programs have on youth in their communities,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “The impact of the Paper Clover program is proven by the important opportunities it presents to 4-H youth nationwide. We are proud to work with our customers and team members to make a difference in the lives of these young people.”

From March 27 to April 7, Tractor Supply customers and team members purchased paper clovers—the emblem of 4-H—for a donation during checkout at stores nationwide or through purchases made online at TractorSupply.com.

Dollars collected during Tractor Supply’s Paper Clover event fund scholarships for numerous state-level 4-H programs, and every donation benefits youth within the state it was collected. Scholarships are used for camps and leadership experiences where attendees learn everything from animal care and woodworking to networking practices and civic responsibility.

“Programs like Paper Clover are key to supporting the development of our youth’s skills and passions, and we are beyond grateful to Tractor Supply, which continues to help us provide hands-on learning experiences for our kids,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “By presenting 4-H youth with learn-by-doing programming, we give them the tools they need to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

Now in its 10th year, the Paper Clover campaign has raised $13.2 million for 4-H youth nationwide due to the commitment and in-store participation of Tractor Supply customers, team members and local 4-H groups. The second 2019 Paper Clover event will be held this fall, from Oct. 9 –20. For more information on the program, visit www.TractorSupply.com/4H.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 1,775 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.