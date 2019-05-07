Richmond County Hospice receives honors

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Hospice, Inc. has been named a 2019 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics. Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

“We are excited to recognize the 2019 Hospice Honors recipients for their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional care,” said Misty Skinner, Executive Vice President of Services at HEALTHCAREfirst. “I congratulate Richmond County Hospice, Inc. on its success in achieving this highest of honors.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2017 through September 2018. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database. Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions. HEALTHCAREfirst holds a special recognition, Hospice Honors Elite, to honor hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on all 24 of the evaluated questions. Please visit HEALTHCAREfirst’s website at www.healthcarefirst.com to learn more about HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS survey program as well as the Hospice Honors awards.

Kristina Leyden, MSW, LCSW, CEO of Richmond County Hospice, Inc., credits the compassionate care of our dedicated employees and volunteers; she said, “We are honored to receive this distinction for the fourth year in a row and pride ourselves on providing quality care to our community. This award serves as a testimony to the staff’s commitment of fulfilling our mission to provide peace, comfort, and dignity to all those we serve.”

About Richmond County Hospice, Inc.

Richmond County Hospice, Inc. (Hospice Haven and Anson Community Hospice) is a rural not for profit Hospice that has been providing compassion and care to our community regardless of a person’s ability to pay for the past 34 years. Richmond County Hospice is a leading provider for end-of-life care in our communities. As an integral part of the healthcare system, we lead in the innovative planning and provision of quality care to terminally ill patients.

Our mission at Richmond County Hospice is to comfort the body and heal the heart through compassionate, quality care during end-of-life experiences, so patients and families may live each day with peace, comfort, and dignity.

About HEALTHCAREfirst

HEALTHCAREfirst provides cloud-based technologies and services to improve business and clinical operations for over four thousand home health and hospice providers across the United States. Based in Springfield, MO and one of the fastest growing providers of its kind, the company provides agency and clinical management software, outsourced revenue cycle management services (billing, coding and chart audits), CAHPS surveys, and advanced analytics, in any combination. HEALTHCAREfirst’s breadth of solutions offers agencies a single source to improve patient care, create operational efficiencies, increase profitability and simplify CMS compliance.

With HEALTHCAREfirst, agencies can focus on patients instead of paperwork. For more information call 800.841.6095 or visit the company’s website at www.healthcarefirst.com.