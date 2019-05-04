State Highway Patrol Graduates 34 New Troopers

RALEIGH – The State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 34 new troopers at a graduation ceremony for the 147th Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony ended 12 weeks of demanding training preparing them for a fulfilling career of service to the state of North Carolina.

The ceremony was held at Colonial Baptist Church in Cary at 10 a.m. today. The oath of office was administered by Associate Justice Mark Davis of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. Colonel G. M. McNeill Jr., the 27th Commander of the State Highway Patrol provided words to challenge these new members as they embark on this new career.

“Remember that our uniform represents trust, we have been trusted with the legal mantle of public service to serve, help and protect others.” said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill Jr. “As State Troopers we must continue to view our profession as an opportunity to demonstrate leadership in our communities as we give back to the people of our state.”

The cadets will report to their respective duty stations on Friday, May 24th to begin a demanding field training program. The graduates, along with their home county and assigned duty station, are listed below:

• Corey Baker of Wilson County, serving in Edgecombe County

• Brett Barrier of Cabarrus County, serving in Cabarrus County

• Kyle Bass of Iredell County, serving in Iredell County

• Evan Brock of Duplin County, serving in Pender County

• Ted Clayton of Iredell County, serving in Alexander County

• Garrett Core of Forsyth County, serving in Forsyth County

• Anthony Cox of Sampson County, serving in Sampson County

• Connor Davis of Duplin County, serving in Onslow County

• Johnathan Ellis of Catawba County, serving in Burke County

• Daniel England of Burke County, serving in Burke County

• Alan Fagg of Rockingham County, serving in Guilford County

• Robert Goodacre of Franklin County, serving in Franklin County

• Dylan Graves of Alamance County, serving in Buncombe County

• Kenneth Greene of Lenoir County, serving in Pitt County

• Michael Grissom of Durham County, serving in Wake County

• Logan Hite of Person County, serving in Orange County

• Caleb Hobson of Yadkin County, serving Davie County

• James Ryan of Stokes County, serving in Forsyth County

• Jacob Justice of Pender County, serving in Brunswick County

• Caleb Kirby of Caswell County, serving in Alamance County

• Garrett Macario of Wake County, serving in Wake County

• Miles Mack of Scotland County, serving in Richmond County

• Justin Miller of Wilkes County, serving in Wilkes County

• Charles Murray of Duplin County, serving in Pender County

• Joshua Proctor of Edgecombe County, serving in Pitt County

• Darius Purdie of Harnett County, serving in Johnston County

• Antonio Ramirez of Nash County, serving in Nash County

• Adam Reiger of Duplin County, serving in Pender County

• Wesley Saunders of Forsyth County, serving in Forsyth County

• Eddie Scott of Surry County, serving in Surry County

• Isaias Shaw Gomaz of Richmond County, serving in Moore County

• John Thompson of Surry County, serving in Surry County

• William Wheeler of Halifax County, serving in Halifax County

• Abigail Wiliams of Yancey County, serving in Henderson County