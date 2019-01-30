Chamber picks winner of Shop Richmond First

Contributed photo Tracy Truett receives her winnings from the Shop Richmond First campaign. Contributed photo Tracy Truett receives her winnings from the Shop Richmond First campaign.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce has selected Tracy Truett as the winner of its Shop Richmond First campaign.

Shop Richmond First is an effort to encourage residents to shop locally, and participants enter to win by submitting their receipts from purchases from participating Richmond County businesses — of which there are over 350 — made between Nov. 23 and Dec. 24.

Every $25 purchase made in Richmond County was counted as a single entry in the drawing. The winner could take home up to $1,000 in gift cards/certificates.

“With an economy that has shown signs of improvement, we look forward to a great holiday shopping season and local promotions that encourages shoppers to ‘think-shop-local’ right here at home,”said Chamber President Emily Tucker in a press release. “This helps our small businesses and adds a needed boost to the local economy through the holiday season.”

Tucker said she’s not sure exactly how many people entered the drawing this time around but that it was “a lot.” Newly elected board member Robin Roberts drew Tracy Truett’s name out of the pot. Truett told Kayla Fesperman, the Chamber’s new membership director, that the win “made her rainy day so much better,” according to Tucker.

“We want to thank everyone for participating in the contest,” Tucker said.

