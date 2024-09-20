The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for CarolinaHearts Home Care, which celebrated its fifth anniversary last Thursday.

Kristi King, chamber president and CEO, and Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson were on hand for the event, highlighting CarolinaHearts Home Care’s service to the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our family had a personal experience with the care that they give. I think there is no higher calling than being in a business where you get to care for other people. It’s hard work, but it’s very rewarding work that means,” Hutchinson said.

CarolinaHearts CEO Bridgette Laney and COO Brian Laney were also on hand for the event, highlighting more than 20 years of caring for patients throughout the region. Brian Laney said CarolinaHearts first opened in 2008 in the Whistle Stop Shopping Center in Hamlet.

“In 2009, we moved down to the Whitley Building, but we were mainly just processing payroll and things like that on Fridays out at those offices, but in 2019 we really saw the need to be of service in the Richmond County Community. We made an investment and opened the office here. As everyone knows, there is a lot that has happened since 2019. We are very thankful to continue to be a part of the community and be able to provide our service,” Brian Laney said.

Laney said CarolinaHearts employs more than 100 caregivers throughout the region with more than 40 located in Richmond County. CarlinaHearts allows families to care for their loved ones comfortably, in their own homes with the assistance of CarolinaHearts caregivers.

“We provide care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, both short term and long term. Our caregivers help with everything from just companionship or safety management to full hands-on care including bathing, dressing and any of functions, as well as ligh housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, transportation to appointments, errands,” Laney said.

Laney said his business often does its best to give back to the Richmond County community, which he said provided CarolinaHearts so much.

“We want to strive to give back to the community in any way we can. Putting on events for local law enforcement, delivering meals with United Way, we sponsored a veterans event at the Cole Auditorium. We work closely with the senior centers and the Richmond County Aging Services in so many ways,” Laney said.