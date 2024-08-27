Following delays due to Tropical Storm Debby, as well as various other bouts of wet weather, contractors with Hoss Construction erected the first wall of a $2 million shell building county leaders hope will create more jobs in Richmond County.

Last May, County Manager Bryan Land presented a fund request from Richmond County Economic Development Director Martie Butler to the Richmond County Commission in the hopes of constructing the county’s sixth shell building.

“This is a very successful program we’ve had to attract future manufacturers,” said Jeff Smart, chairman of the Richmond County Commission, shortly after approving the federal loan agreement in June.

Funding for the $2 million, 40,000 square foot addition to the Richmond County Highway 74 Industrial Park comes as part of an federal program facilitated through Pee Dee Electric. As part of the program, the county would finance the project over 10 years at no interest with the option of differing payments for up to 24 months.

Butler said the shell building at the industrial park would benefit economic development in Richmond County by attracting outside manufacturers to either relocate to Richmond County or establish themselves in Richmond County. With a building already in place, and not having to spend time to renovate an existing building or go out of pocket to construct a new building, companies may put Richmond County higher on their list of potential suitors.

“Having product available is key in economic development. If you do not have any product, then you’re more than likely not going to have any new business or growth. We’ve had existing industries expand into our shell buildings and new businesses move into our shell buildings. We have a mixed bag … We’ve been at this for a while. It’s been a pretty good little program for us,” Butler said.

Last month, Land said he hopes to have construction complete before 2025.

“At that point, steel erection will begin and the building will begin to take shape. Final completion is slated for December of this year,” Land said.

While presenting the budget in last month, Land said hopes whoever moves into that facility becomes one of many industrial success stories in Richmond County, later adding nearly all local manufacturers in the county experienced growth.

“We saw several projects come to fruition. Many more prospective new clients visited Richmond County … Nearly all of our industries experience organic growth over the last year, which mirrors that of a strong economy,” Land said. “Most have incrementally increased their jobs and investment throughout the year. Martie Butler, our economic developer and management analyst, and I are cautiously optimistic about what we see in the future as far as economic development. We are both looking forward to a strong 2024-2025 year.”