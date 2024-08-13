Fraternity and Sorority Members from Histically Black Colleges and Universities met as part of a fundraiser, which hopes to inspire future generations of college students and contributers to the local community.

As part of the event, dozens of HBCU fraternities and sorority members met in Rockingham to raise fund for the Chosen Warrior Fund, which seeks to make an impact on communities by inspiring area youths.

“This is the first year we’re doing it. It’s called the ‘CommUNITY Yardfest’. It’s our inaugural event. It’s sponsored by Chosen Warrior. It’s a non-profit. We’re a 501c3 organization. This is a fundraising event for Chosen Warrior,” Event Organizer Camerine Wright said.

The event served as way for area fraternity and sorority members to network, while also beginning a dialogue about how to inspire the youth and create a brighter future for the community.

“We are focused on vulnerable populations such as the homeless and at-risk youth, survivors of domestic violence and elder abuse,” Wright said.

The event also serves as a homecoming of sorts for fraternity and sorority members from HBCU colleges.

“I would say it’s a homecoming vibe. I’m an alumni, I went to Winston-Selem University, which is an HBCU … We represent both HBCU’s and the Devine Nine. What this event in particular is highlighting us in the community that graduated from HBCUs and we’re all here doing amazing things in the community. We’re really highlighting the professionals in the community that have graduated from HBCUs and actually have an impact on the community,” Wright said.

Although hailing from various HBCUs throughout North Carolina and beyond, Saturday’s attendees represented some of the most powerful men and women living in Richmond County, including school board members, coaches, as well as other local and state officials. The event also featured a live D.J. catered meal and various activities throughout the evening.

“Why it’s adults only, is for us to see each other. We all know we’re here, but it’s rare to get us all in one place at the same time,” Wright said. “This particular event is to network with each other, and the next one we have will incorporate the youth to see where we are and where we went.”

Although catering to adults, Wright said Saturday’s event was just a springboard into hosting youth-oriented events. She believes exposing area youths to successful men and women in the community will inspire them and give them examples of people within the community, who achieved their own personal and career goals.

“It’s very important. That’s why representation matters … A lot of kids in the community, they know [Anthony Haley], but they don’t know Coach Haley. He’s one of the JV coaches at Richmond Senior High School. They don’t know him as a graduate of Elizabeth City State University, and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. It’s incorporating all of those different components into who we are and what we do in the community. We’ve been planning this for three months,” Wright said.

Along with highlighting those in attendance, the event also paid particular attention to small business owners, who showed a few of their works Saturday with food trucks, jewelers and more setting up booths throughout the evening.

“We’re also taking this opportunity to highlight other black-owned small-business owners in the community as well … This is a fundraising event for Chosen Warrior. We have some plans for our youth with the funds (raised) from this particular event,” Wright said.