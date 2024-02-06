Family and friends who established the Lee “Iceman” Watson Memorial Scholarship made it official with a small ceremony recently at Richmond Community College.

HAMLET — Friends and family members of the late Lee “Iceman” Watson gathered recently for a small ceremony at Richmond Community College to officially establish a scholarship in his memory and encourage others to donate to the fund.

Watson, who passed away in September 2023, was a proud veteran, master carpenter and a passionate runner. A member of the Mangum Track Club, Watson was the only person who ran in every Seaboard Festival 5K Race since it began in 1985 until 2019 when he began having health issues. After being diagnosed with a rare blood cancer that caused him to lose his left leg below the knee, Watson was fitted with a running blade and had signed up to run the 2023 Seaboard 5K in October.

“With all the things that Lee was, he was an inspiration to all of us for all he went through and the way he fought back,” said Chris Carpenter, president of the Seaboard Festival board and fellow runner.

The creation of the Lee “Iceman” Watson Memorial Scholarship to benefit students of RichmondCC was first announced during the Seaboard Festival 5K in October, with a $2,000 donation from REV Federal Credit Union. Donations can also be made through the college’s website, richmondcc.edu.

According to Carpenter, the goal is to raise enough funds to have the scholarship endowed at $20,000.

“We’re going to make sure we do our best to keep his memory alive, and his legacy alive with this scholarship,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. “It will touch a lot of lives moving forward.”

Watson served in the United States Marine Corps and earned the rank of corporal. He also served in the National Guard. After his career in the military, Lee became a master carpenter for several years assisting the Richmond County community.

Watson is survived by his wife, Ginger Miller Watson; his son, Robert Lee Watson; four grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

To make a donation or to establish a scholarship for RichmondCC students, contact the College Foundation at (910) 410-1807