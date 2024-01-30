On Saturday, VFW Post 4203 Rockingham held their annual fundraiser to make care packages for deployed troops. The Safety Committee, Jonathan Robinson Music and The Beach Fever Band performed at this year’s concert. Photos courtesy of Terry Clark and Visit Richmond County

Photos courtesy of Terry Clark and Visit Richmond County

