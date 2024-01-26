HAMLET — Richmond Community College Foundation and a small group of family and friends met on January 24, 2024 to announce the Lee “Iceman” Watson Memorial Scholarship created by the Seaboard 5K.

Watson was a passionate runner and active member of the Mangum Track Club. He was the only person who ran every Seaboard 5K race from 1985 to 2019. After being diagnosed with a rare blood cancer and losing his leg, he was fitted with a runner blade and had signed up to run the 2023 Seaboard 5K. Sadly, he passed away a few weeks before the race.

“Lee was an inspiration to so many people but especially the running community,” states the announcement. “Lee was a dedicated man to his family, his dog and running.”

President of the Seaboard Festival, Chris Carpenter, spoke on Lee’s impact on not just the running community, but the community as a whole. Watson served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the National Guard, and was also a master carpenter.

Carpenter and his wife Nina, who are avid runners and friends of both Lee and Ginger, chose on Wednesday to make their donation to the scholarship with hopes that others will be encouraged to donate as well.

If you would like to contribute to the Lee “Iceman” Watson Memorial Scholarship, mail payments to:

RichmondCC Foundation

Attn: Hal Shuler

P.O. Box 1189

Hamlet, BC 28345

For more information or to donate online, visit the RichmondCC Foundation website.