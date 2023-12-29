ROCKINGHAM — A teenage boy renewed their belief in the magic of Christmas.

Fifty residents at The Inn at Quail Haven Village received hand-selected gifts on Christmas Eve from Grayson Wrenn, a 10th-grade student at Richmond Early College High School in Hamlet. He and his family live in Rockingham. For the past few months, Grayson had ‘adopted’ the residents of the health care center at Quail Haven Village senior living community in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

To ensure that all of the residents in rehabilitation and skilled nursing care had a package or two to open for Christmas, Grayson raised money, and then selected thoughtful gifts and wrapped them in gift bags. With help from his family and some staff members of the health care center, he personally delivered items, including stuffed animals, warm blankets, socks, fragrant soaps and lotions, and more.

Grayson explained, “I decided to do this because of my grandpa, who is a resident of The Inn at Quail Haven Village, and I had a grandma who was in a nursing home for four or five years. I knew how much they would love a good Christmas present.”

Grayson’s grandfather commented, “I’m proud of him, and he’s a smart kid.”

Grayson’s efforts were for his Beta Club project. Beta Club is a national organization that recognizes and honors students “for their achievement, character and leadership qualities…”.

“The residents were full of so much emotion as Grayson distributed the presents. Some residents were crying tears of joy while others clutched the stuffed animals and warm blankets. Many residents commented that they couldn’t believe that someone who doesn’t know them could do something so special. It was truly a day that I’ll never forget,” said Amy Kirk, activities director.