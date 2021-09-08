Physician assistant joins FirstHealth Gynecologic Oncology

PINEHURST — Certified Physician Assistant Kristen Burton has joined Michael Sundborg, M.D., the area’s first gynecologic oncologist, Brian Burgess, D.O., Ph.D., and Adara Maness, PA-C, at FirstHealth Gynecologic Oncology. The practice offers a full scope of gynecologic cancer care including diagnosis, surgery, medical oncology, surveillance and supportive care.

Kristen said she is excited to join the practice and looks most forward to developing relationships with her patients and supporting them through their cancer journey from start to finish.

“I believe that women are the strongest people on the planet, and because of that, I have always been interested in women’s health,” said Kristen. “In gynecologic oncology, these women are warriors, and I am honored to be able to help them through their journey. My goal is to create a strong and trusting relationship with every single patient and to ensure they receive the best care possible.”

Kristen credits her high school biology teacher for helping to guide her toward a career in medicine. “She was the best, and she helped me see how I could use science to help people.”

Kristen earned her bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry from Olivet Nazarene University in Ill. and went on to earn her master’s in medical science and physician assistant studies from Midwestern University.

Prior to joining FirstHealth Gynecologic Oncology, Kristen served as a physician assistant at Fort Bragg’s Womack Army Medical Center. She said that since moving to the area two years ago, she’s heard nothing but amazing things about FirstHealth and its employees. “I’m really excited to become part of the FirstHealth family.”

When she’s not working, Kristen enjoys weekend adventures and hikes with her family. She and her husband, who is active duty Air Force, love to go fishing and cook together. She also enjoys baking and reading. Kristen is mom to a six-month-old son and stepmom to two daughters and one son.

FirstHealth Gynecologic Oncology is located at 220 Page Road North in Pinehurst. For more information, call (910) 715-8684 or visit our website at www.firsthealth.org.

Emily Sloan is the director of public relations for FirstHealth of the Carolinas.