Graham joining FirstHealth Internal Medicine in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth of the Carolinas is welcoming Hannah Graham, PA-C, to its internal medicine clinic in Rockingham.

Graham has worked as a physician assistant in North Carolina since 2018 and said she’s excited to join FirstHealth and work with Gleybis Sanchez Lobiana, M.D., to serve patients in Richmond County.

“This is a great opportunity to work with talented individuals who share my passion for using teamwork to provide the best care possible to our patients,” she said.

Graham earned her Master of Clinical Medical Science and physician assistant certificate from Barry University in 2017.

“I have always felt a draw to health care. I started exploring this career as a high school student when I became a certified nursing assistant, and my undergraduate degree led me to become a certified athletic trainer,” she said.

“I enjoyed working as an athletic trainer, but I also felt as though I was missing out on the rest of the patient. I was only a small part of their health care team, and I wanted more responsibility. I was blessed to work closely with several physician assistants during this time who encouraged me to consider this route. I’m thankful every day for the path that has led me to this rewarding career.”

Outside of work, Graham said she enjoys spending time with her husband and three boys. She also spends time reading, working out and spending time outside.

The Internal Medicine clinic in Rockingham sees adult patients by appointment and offers same-day appointments for acute illnesses.

The clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

To schedule an appointment with Graham, call (910) 417-4005.