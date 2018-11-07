Bostic and Watkins join Board of Commissioners, Moss and Bryant re-elected

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Poll workers for Browder Park polling location, Judith McEntire, Delories Ellerbe and Mike Rankin turn in their votes Tuesday night at the Richmond County Board of Elections. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Poll workers for Browder Park polling location, Judith McEntire, Delories Ellerbe and Mike Rankin turn in their votes Tuesday night at the Richmond County Board of Elections. Watkins Watkins Bostic Bostic Bryant Bryant

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners will have two new faces after Tuesday’s election.

Tavares Bostic and Rick Watkins will step in alongside incumbent competitors Don Bryant and Ben Moss, and Commissioner Herb Long will leave the board after serving one term.

Moss was the high vote-getter with 7,128 (19.5 percent), followed by Bostic with 6,592 (18.1 percent), Watkins with 6,164 (16.9 percent) and Bryant with 5,857 (16 percent). Missing the cut were Jim Entwistle with 5,527 (15.1 percent) and Long, with 5,238 (14.3 percent). (The numbers from the Richmond County Board of Elections have not yet been certified official.)

“I am very humbled by the support I received,” Moss said in a text after the final tally was posted. “The people of Richmond County have spoken, and I am listening.”

Moss said he had been “just hoping to place fourth,” and never thought he’d have the highest vote count.

Bostic, running for the second time, thanked supporters who had helped him on the “long journey” to a seat on the board.

“I thank them for coming out and voting for change, believing in what we stand for,” Bostic said. “Richmond County can be a place where we can all be a part of it’s growth.

“I believe many (of the candidates) ran on the same premise that we all want Richmond County to be something great.”

Moss and Bostic, who traded barbs during the final weeks of the campaign over Bostic’s “X” hat, which Moss called an “intimidation tactic,” will be on the same board. Bostic congratulated Moss in an interview Tuesday night, and both men said they will work together to serve the county.

“Our mission is: can we marry the two bases? Can we create the change we want to see together?” Bostic said.

Watkins, running for his first public office, said he was “pleased and excited” to be elected.

“Most of all, I am humbled by the level of support given to me by the citizens of Richmond County. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to my wife, Cindy, along with my entire family and everyone who worked on my campaign or voted for me today,” Watkins said in an emailed statement. “I will work diligently to serve the people of Richmond County to the best of my ability.”

Long thanked Richmond County for the time he has had on the board, calling the experience a pleasure and wishing the new commissioners well.

“I hope that Richmond County continues its forward march without any distractions,” Long said. “I congratulate Mr. Bostic and Mr. Watkins on their win tonight. … Job well done.”

District Attorney Reece Saunders, Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel, District Court Judge Chris Rhue and Sheriff James Clemmons all ran unopposed and will serve another term in their respective roles. Assistant District Attorney Chevonne Wallace will serve as District Court Judge for District 16A after running unopposed, her first elected office.

In the race for Richmond Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, Jerry Mac Snead and Tommy Deese were the top vote-getters, with 5,811 and 7,190, respectively.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Poll workers for Browder Park polling location, Judith McEntire, Delories Ellerbe and Mike Rankin turn in their votes Tuesday night at the Richmond County Board of Elections. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_5268-1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Poll workers for Browder Park polling location, Judith McEntire, Delories Ellerbe and Mike Rankin turn in their votes Tuesday night at the Richmond County Board of Elections. Watkins https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_profile-pic-rick-watkins-1.jpg Watkins Bostic https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Bostic-1.jpg Bostic Bryant https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Bryant-1.jpg Bryant Moss https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Moss-1.jpg Moss

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]