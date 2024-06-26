Patient tests positive for Legionella

ROCKINGHAM – FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (MRH)- Richmond is working closely with the Richmond County Health Department and other state health officials to ensure the safety of the hospital’s water system after a patient who was cared for at MRH-Richmond tested positive for Legionella.

FirstHealth staff immediately took proactive measures to clear and close the patient room and notify state health officials to conduct the appropriate testing and follow all recommended guidelines.

Water test results that FirstHealth received Tuesday, June 25, 2024, indicate that Legionella bacteria was detected in the water from the infected patient’s room. Currently, no other patients have tested positive for Legionella.

Effective immediately, water restrictions are in place at MRH-Richmond. The facility is limiting the use of water as much as possible while additional testing of the hospital water system takes place and the necessary treatment is performed.

The hospital will install medical grade point-of-use water filters in high-risk areas, use bottled water as appropriate and put in portable handwashing stations.

“We want to assure our patients and the community that while we believe the risk to be low, we are taking every necessary step and precaution to ensure the safety of the hospital’s water system,” said Christy Land, MSN, R.N., president, southern region and administrator, MRH-Richmond. “The safety of our patients, staff and visitors is our top priority. The hospital remains open and ready to care for our patients.”

Some species of Legionella bacteria can cause illness. It is not contagious and is not spread person-to-person. It is most commonly transmitted through inhaling aerosolized water in conjunction with water sprays, jets or mists from contaminated sources.

Legionella bacteria typically do not pose a risk to healthy individuals. However, people 50 and older and those with immunocompromising conditions are at increased risk of becoming ill.

This does not pose a risk to the community, and it does not affect the safety of the public water supply and drinking water. The public water supply is safe due to protocols in place that prevent back flows from facilities reentering the public water distribution system. Additionally, FirstHealth Fitness and the medical office buildings on the MRH-Richmond campus are separate

from the hospital water supply, and the water in those facilities is safe for use.