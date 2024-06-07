The Richmond County Drug Endangered Family Task Force (DEFT) has released a new Request for Proposal (RFP) to expend funds from the Opioid Settlement Fund in the amount of up to $75,000 to fund specific programs that serve Richmond County persons with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) or any co-occurring Substance Use Disorder (SUD) or mental health condition types.

DEFT is seeking applicants with proposed programs or services that target opioid and/or substance use disorders, addiction treatment, recovery support, and drug interventions. All local public and government agencies, local public or private schools, 501(c)3 non-profit corporations/organizations, private for-profit providers/organizations, and local housing authorities are eligible to apply. Each applicant can apply for up to $75,000 and the use of these funds in this county requires a 10 percent local match. Information on how to apply for the RFP and to obtain the application and budget forms can be found online at the Richmond County NC webpage link: https://www.richmondnc.com/644/Opioid-Settlement-Funds

Background: North Carolina is part of a historic $26 billion agreement that will help bring desperately needed relief to communities impacted by opioids. These funds will be used to support treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and other life-saving programs and services in communities throughout the state. Richmond County has received Opioid Settlement Funds pursuant to national settlement agreements with companies engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and dispensing of opioids and drug distributors. The allocation, use, and reporting of funds stemming from these national settlement agreements are governed by the Richmond County Board of County Commissioners in accordance with the Memorandum of Agreement between the State of North Carolina and local governments on Proceeds Relating to the Settlement of Opioid Litigation (MOA). Authority has been delegated by the Board of County Commissioners to the Richmond County Drug Endangered Family Taskforce (DEFT) in accordance with the Resolution by the County of Richmond to Direct the Expenditures of Opioid Settlement Funds.

Opioid Settlement Funds will be allotted over an 18 year period and are deposited in a separate special revenue fund as required by the MOA. These funds can be used for a purpose when the County Commissioners include in its budget or passes a separate resolution authorizing the expenditure of a stated amount of Opioid Settlement Funds for that purpose during a specified period of time. Annual meetings are held with municipalities within Richmond County to seek input and suggestions for proposed usage of opioid settlement funds as we strive to combat the opioid crisis we face in our community.

Richmond County received its first allotment in fiscal year 2022-2023. Three agencies were awarded approximately $50,000 to provide services to Richmond County residents through the Request for Proposal application process. Funds are also used to purchase Naloxone for distribution to first responders, fire departments, and local agencies. The Richmond County Jail was awarded opioid settlement funds to implement an evidence-based addiction, substance abuse and treatment program for persons who are incarcerated in the jail, starting July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025.

Two awards of up to $75,000 each will be granted to support programs or services that serve persons in Richmond County with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) or any co-occurring Substance Use Disorder (SUD) or mental health condition that target the following areas: evidence-based addiction treatment; recovery support services; recovery housing support, employment-related services; early intervention; Naloxone distribution; post-overdose response team; criminal justice diversion programs; addiction treatment for incarcerated persons; and reentry programs. The funds will be available during state fiscal year 2024-2025, beginning on or after August 1, 2024. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 5, 2024 by 5:00pm.