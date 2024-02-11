RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) has scheduled a public hearing to accept comments on a proposed stormwater permit for International Tie Disposal, LLC, for its facility in Richmond County.

The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024, at the Richmond Community College – Cole Auditorium, 1042 W Hamlet Ave, Hamlet, NC 28345.

Speaker registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. Those who wish to speak at the hearing can also sign up in advance online.

Located at 174 Marks Creek Church Road, Hamlet, in Richmond County, International Tie Disposal, LLC is applying for new stormwater permit coverage (NCS000613), with intention to discharge stormwater to an unnamed tributary to Mill Creek in the Lumber River Basin.

What: DEMLR public hearing on International Tie Disposal, LLC stormwater permit coverage (NCS000613)

When: Monday, March 18, 2024, 6 p.m.

Where: Richmond Community College – Cole Auditorium, 1042 W Hamlet Ave, Hamlet, NC 28345.

A copy of the draft stormwater permit is available upon request by contacting Brianna Young of the Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources at 919-707-3647, or by e-mail at: [email protected].

A copy of the draft stormwater permit is also available online.

Printed copies of the draft permit and related documents may be reviewed at the Department’s Fayetteville Regional Office. To make an appointment to review the documents, please call 910-433-3300.

Public comments on the draft permit should be mailed to:

Stormwater Permitting Program

Attn: Brianna Young

1612 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC, 27699-1612

Public comments may also be submitted by email to: [email protected]. Please be sure to include “International Tie Disposal” in the email’s subject line.

All comments received by 5 p.m. on March 22, 2024, will be considered in the final determination regarding permit issuance and permit provisions.