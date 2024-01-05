All crimes took place in Rockingham unless otherwise noted.

Dec. 19

At 6:24 p.m., officers responded to Palmer Street following a report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. The case is active.

Dec. 20

At 7:46 p.m., officers responded to a convenience store on East Broad Avenue following a report of a fire inside of a dumpster. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 5:12 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Steele Street following a report of a stolen Kaw-Liga clay wooden Indian, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Dec. 21

At 12:08 a.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of a stolen $4,250. The case is active.

At 1:07 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Village Terrace Drive following a report of a stolen Nissan vehicle, valued at $5,000. The case is active.

At 10:26 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Boone Street following a report of a damaged door, valued at $150. The case is active.

At 4:08 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Pineridge Drive following a report of a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun, valued at $350. The case is active.

At 5:24 p.m., officers responded to Perdue Farms on Long Drive following a report of a stolen wallet and $844 in cash. The case is active.

Dec. 22

At 5:56 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Morningside Drive following a report of identity theft. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 4:15 p.m., officers responded to US HWY 74 following a report of a hit and run resulting in property damage. The case is active.

Dec. 23

At 11:05 a.m., officers responded to Loyalty Inn on South Hancock Street following a report found Heritage revolver, valued at $129. The case is active.

At 7:12 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Scotland Avenue following a report of a stolen Ford pickup truck. The case is active.

At 8:57 p.m., officers responded to Taco Bell follow a report of $100 stolen by an employee. The case is active.

At 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Scotland Avenue following a report of a suspect entering a motor vehicle and stealing $1,000 in cash and various identification. The case is active.

Dec. 25

At 10:16 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Lewis Circle following a report of a destroyed mail box, valued at $100. The case is active.

At 1:46 p.m., officers responded to Cascades on Midway Road following a report of a shooting with a BB gun, resulting in dents on a Toyota Tundra. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Dec. 26

At 1:39 p.m., officers responded to Holiday Inn Express on East Broad Avenue following a report of a stolen brown purse, valued at $325, belts, valued at $130, a silk tie, valued at $140 and a sweatshirt, valued at $130. The case is active.

At 2:38 p.m., officers responded to Hinson Avenue following a report of a suspect attempting to get a credit card in the victim’s name. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Dec. 27

At 5:42 p.m., officers responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and stealing Beats headphones, valued at $120, $20 in cash, various pills, and other items, totaling over $70. The case is active.

Dec. 28

At 8:58 a.m., officers responded to a construction site on US 74 HWY following a report of stolen vinyl flooring, valued at $2,700. The case is active.

At 7:54 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Palmer Street following a report of a suspect breaking and entering into a vehicle and stealing $8,000 in cash, a cell phone, valued at $900, a blue sapphire ring, valued at $250 and various identification cards. The case is active.

At 9:04 p.m., officers responded to Subway following a report of a victim’s stolen luggage, including an Acer lap top computer, valued at $500, and various clothing and food items, valued at $125. The case is active.

Dec. 29

At 5:49 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Gore Drive following a report of a suspect who obtained $750 in currency under false pretenses. The case is active.

At 9:47 p.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of a suspect concealing a total of $132 in items. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

Dec. 30

At 5:06 p.m., officers responded to a grocery store on US HWY 74 following a report of a stolen cellular device, valued at $100. The case is active.

At 5:45 p.m., officers responded to Biltmore Drive following a report of a fire set to a structure. The case is inactive.

At 7:21 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Lewis Circle following a report of a suspect entering a home and stealing various shoes, jewelry and security cameras, totaling over $2,000. The case is active.

Jan. 2

At 4:49 p.m., officers received a report of a stolen SCCY handgun, valued at $349. The case is active.

Jan. 3

HAMLET — At 6:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Morgan Circle following a report of stolen tools, valued at $279. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to Sunday School Road following a report of a suspect possessing 7.8 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Heather Renee Locklear.

At 2:51 p.m., deputies responded to Joseph Road following a report of a stolen green road sign, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 9:06 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pinecrest Trail following a report of a stray bullet hitting a car and carport roof, both valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Jan. 4

At 4:31 a.m., officers responded to a residence on West Temple Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking and entering into a victim’s vehicle. The case is active.

At 2:43 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Roberdel Road following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and stealing a Rock Island semi-automatic shot gun, valued at $800, and a black Taurus revolver, valued at $600. The case is active.

