ROCKINGHAM — For the last three years, the Stewart family and Cottle family of Carolina Drive in Rockingham have strung up, lit up, and inflated decorations of all shapes and sizes in the most tacky and festive manner possible in a friendly competition to spread some Christmas cheer while also benefitting a good cause.

Even though the decorations can be enjoyed throughout the holiday season, one night is designated as the Stewottle Tacky Christmas Donation Drive in which supporters can drop of gifts and donations to support people and organizations in need.

“We do a donation drive each year as part of our decoration competition,” shared Crystal Cottle. “We try and pick someone different to donate to each year. This year we have picked to help two teenagers a boy and girl from our school district. One of our teenagers has a smaller brother that lives out of town and we are also taking up donations for him as well.”

This year’s donation drive will take place on Sunday, December 17, between 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The Stewart and Cottle families will be on hand to collect the donations during that time and they are encouraging guests to stop by, enjoy the lights and celebrate Christmas with them.

“We will have one box set up for items bought for the kids and a separate box for any cash donations,” Cottle explained. “All cash donations are going to used to buy extra items for them. We want these kiddos to have the best CHRISTMAS possible.”

The ages of the gift recipients are 16, 14 and 4. Requested gift items are:

Girl (Age 14): Jeans size 16, shirts size large or XL, make-up, earrings, and rings.

Boy (Age 16): Pants size Medium, Shirt size Medium, Men’s Crocs size 7, and Xbox Gift Card

Boy (Age 4): Clothes size 5T, Action figures (preferably Spider-Man), board games, coloring books, and anything he can play with outdoors.

For more information and updates about the donation drive and all of this year’s decorations, please visit the Stewottle Tacky Christmas Facebook page.