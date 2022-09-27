ROCKINGHAM — Hoptoberfest, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, will now be held on Oct. 8.

The event will remain at the Rockingham Dragway. All previously sold tickets will be honored at the gate. VIP and Raffle at The Rock ticket holders are able to enter at 3:00 p.m. with general admission at 4:00 p.m.

General admission tickets are still available at the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce office.

Last year, over 1,200 people attended the sixth annual Hoptober fest after the pandemic cancelled the event in 2020.