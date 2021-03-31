Rockingham man charged with armed robbery

Ray Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has charged a Rockingham man with armed robbery.

Tito Jermaine Ray Jr., 20, of Palisade Circle, is charged with one felony count each of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiracy of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of assault by pointing a gun.

The alleged armed robbery took place on March 17. Ray is currently being held at Richmond County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on April 15.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that he has prior convictions for conspiracy of robbery with a dangerous weapon, common law robbery, assault inflicting serious injury and resisting a public officer. In February of 2021, he was charged with a misdemeanor account of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

