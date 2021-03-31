Rockingham Firestone location closes its doors

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The Firestone Tire and Rubber Company location in Richmond Plaza shut its doors on Wednesday after 54 years of serving Rockingham.

Employees found out March 25 that the Firestone location would be closing.

“Customers have been really let down that we’ve told thus far,” a store manager said. “They’re really shocked that we’re leaving since we’ve been here so long.”

The manager said a lack of constant growth was the reason given for the closure. They said the store has done very well over the past year, especially with the pandemic and other car shops closing throughout the year. They said the announcement was a surprise, even though they knew the lease renewal date was coming up.

Over the next few weeks, staff will be cleaning out the facility, but there’s already an offer from another tire company that may be moving in, according to the manager.

“It looks hopeful for everybody — everybody has the has the choice of the new job offer,” they said.

Neil Robinette, the CEO of C.F. Smith Property Group which owns Richmond Plaza, said he was unable to confirm the closing and declined to comment further.

“We greatly appreciate customer’s business and support over the years,” the manager said. “I’m really gonna miss a lot of them. We have a very good customer base that we really do appreciate their business for all of the years that they’ve been coming.”

