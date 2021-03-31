ART offering free rides to vaccination appointments

ROCKINGHAM — Area of Richmond Transit started helping people get to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments in February, and since then have logged more than 100 miles traversing the county to fight the pandemic.

Between Feb. 8 and March 12, ART’s vans have taken 41 people without access to transportation a total of 106.8 miles to get their vaccine and get back home, according to Neel Peacock, director of ART. This was achieved through a partnership with the Richmond County Health Department and Department of Social Services, as well as FirstHealth CARES Suite.

Peacock explained that anyone who needs a ride to their vaccine appointment can simply tell the healthcare worker setting up the appointment over the phone. Anyone over the age of 18 is now eligible for the vaccine, as are anyone who was included in the prior groups but didn’t get theirs.

“Nothing special, just ask,” Peacock said. “There is no cost to the riders as the state has set some funds aside to help with transportation to the vaccination sites.”

To set up your appointment, call (910) 417-3030. Leave a voicemail with your name, date of birth, email address and a phone number where you can be reached. A representative of the hospital or health department will call you back within four business days to schedule your appointment and collect your information.

The second dose will be given approximately 28 days after your first dose. FirstHealth and the Health Department will schedule your second vaccine at the time you receive the first.

When the pandemic began, ART stopped charging for rides to avoid the exchange of germs on money.

For more information, call ART at 877-364-4441.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]