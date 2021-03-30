REaCH to have 75% of students in-person after spring break

Related Articles

HAMLET — Students at Richmond Early College High School were unable to return to in-person instruction until February, but by April 12, the school will have 73% of its students in the classroom.

“Our students that are here seem to be happier and want to be here,” said Principal Joy Harrelson. “We get phone calls every day from those who chose the virtual route who are changing their mind.”

Harrelson said that she can tell that teachers are more motivated by seeing more students in the hallways. Some college courses have been available in-person, but the high school classes were only available virtually. College courses that were available virtually were limited.

Harrelson said it’s important for their students to be in school, not just for academic reasons, but socially and emotionally as well. She knows that students are excited about the switch from two days of in-person learning to four days after spring break.

“I’m really looking forward to the day when we can meet five days, hopefully in the fall,” Harrelson said. “Parents have been great about getting [students] here and wanting them to be here.”

Harrelson credits the smaller school environment, which allows teachers to build a closer relationship with students, with attendance rates that haven’t changed from pre-pandemic levels. Less than 5% of REaCH students have missed more than 10 days.

“Teachers are on top of it and call parents every day or make referrals to guidance counselors,” Harrelson said. “They don’t let a student miss more than a couple of days before they’re on it.”

The virtual Wednesday, which was the sticking point at Thursday’s Richmond County Board of Education meeting to decide whether to return to four or five days of in-person learning, is useful for students, said Harrelson. She said it’s not just planning time, but a lot of teachers use that time for one-on-one interactions with students who are struggling academically.

Applications for the next academic year are being finalized. It’s a competitive process; the school can take up to 75 applicants from a typical pool of around 150 applications.

