Police investigating murder of juvenile

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department is investigating an alleged murder that occurred in Rockingham early Friday morning.

Lt. George Gillenwater, public information officer for RPD, confirmed that the victim was a minor, and declined to identify them due to their age. The incident took place near Palisade Circle.

Gillenwater declined to comment further on the ongoing investigation.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]