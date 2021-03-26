Rockingham man charged with meth trafficking

ROCKINGHAM — The Hamlet Police Department has charged a Rockingham man with trafficking methamphetamine.

Tryon Campbell Evans, 25, of U.S. HWY 1, is charged with one felony count of trafficking methamphetamine and two felony accounts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II substance. Warrants for his arrest did not specify the amounts of drugs associated with the above charges.

Evans is being held on a $150,000 secured bond at the Richmond County Jail. His court date is set for April 1.

Previously, Evans was charged with stealing 20 industrial hemp plants, valued at $5,000, in August of 2019.

In February of 2020, he was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Evans allegedly threatened the life of an individual and stole his ID, bank cards, money and a gold necklace, for a combined value of $185. A week later, he was charged in a separate event with larceny of a motor vehicle, valued at $4,000.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]