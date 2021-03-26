Agreement to end mediation not yet finalized

ROCKINGHAM — The full Richmond County Board of Commissioners met with the county attorney and administration in a closed session meeting Thursday to get an update on the mediation between the county and the cities of Rockingham and Hamlet, but did not take any actions.

County Manager Bryan Land confirmed this week that the parties in the mediation are working up an agreement that will delay any lawsuit against the county for breach of contract for six months while they discuss revenue sharing as a way to resolve the dispute over the county’s change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method in April 2020. A source with knowledge explained that the agreement will ensure that the statute of limitations for the lawsuit will be paused during this six month period, meaning that the cities wouldn’t lose six months of time before they’re unable to file a lawsuit.

It’s unclear how long the statute of limitations is for this lawsuit. The mediation has ended, and the cities will proceed with formal litigation if they and the county are unable to reach a suitable resolution on revenue sharing.

Land said that Chairman Jeff Smart and Commissioner Rick Watkins were the only two board members involved in the mediation discussions themselves. The unfinished agreement and the mediation itself were discussed in the closed session meeting, Land confirmed. Media was not allowed to be present for the closed session due to attorney client privilege.

The cities alleged last year that, by stating that the reason for switching to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method in April 2020 was due to the cities not helping the county fund the new 9-1-1 Center, the county breached a 2015 contract between them which stated that the cities would not be required to pay to support the state-of-the-art facility.

