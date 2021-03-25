Richmond County makes all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s health care providers are now opening vaccination appointments to all adults who want them, FirstHealth announced Thursday.

Group 5 can be vaccinated beginning March 25, according to the hospital. This group includes anyone over the age of 18. To schedule an appointment, call (910) 417-3030 leave a voicemail message with your name, date of birth, email address and a phone number where you can be reached. A representative of FirstHealth or the Richmond County Health Department will call you back within five business days to schedule the appointment as long as vaccine supplies last, according to the hospital.

FirstHealth is currently administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two doses. The second dose will be given approximately 28 days after the first dose. FirstHealth and the Health Department will schedule a second vaccine at the time recipients receive the first one. Patients are being asked to wait up to 30 minutes after receiving each dose to allow them to be monitored by healthcare staff for any adverse reactions.

By advancing to Group 5, Richmond County joins at least four other counties who have done so in the state, according to reporting by the Raleigh News & Observer. Health Director Tommy Jarrell explained that the county is able to advance to Group 5 because it’s been able to handle vaccinating those in the other stages effectively.

“We are able to schedule anyone in other groups and have reached point we can bring in all ages and still meet needs of Groups 1 through 4,” he said in an email.

As of last week, Richmond County was vaccinating those between the ages of 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID-19 under Group 4. FirstHealth and the Richmond County Health Department’s Operation FirstShot are continuing to vaccinate all of those who were eligible under the prior group definitions.

New COVID-19 cases in Richmond County have dropped significantly since vaccines have been going out and as time has passed since the holiday-related spike in mid-January.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]