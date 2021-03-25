Hamlet to receive $1.8M in federal stimulus

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Hamlet Finance Officer Jill Dickens speaks during the budget meeting Wednesday.

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet will receive an estimated $1.85 million through the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, though the city has not yet received full guidance on how they are are to spend that money.

Hamlet will receive half of that money, about $925,000, by May 1, according to City Manager Matt Christian, who made news of the coming funds public at the city’s first budget session in preparation for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

“My hope is that whatever we can’t balance the budget with in the general fund, we look at how those things may comply with that guidance [on usage of the Recovery Act funds] and try to absorb those with that initial 50% payment of $925,000 that we’re expecting in May,” Christian said.

The city is still waiting on full guidance from the federal government on how to spend it. Christian said that the city will put this federal money into a “special revenue fund” which will be separate from the other budget fluctuations throughout the year. Doing this will allow for “better stewardship” of the money, Christian said, and keeps the city in compliance with guidance from the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer which advises that local governments set up a separate mechanism from which to draw federal funds.

Portions of a National League of Cities presentation attended by Hamlet staff provided some more details about how the funds can be spent. Those uses are:

• responding to the public health emergency that is the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, nonprofits and aid to impacted industries like tourism, travel and hospitality.

• to provide “premium pay” to essential workers who have worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, or by providing grants to employers that have eligible workers

• to fund government services that suffered due to the reduction in revenue relative to the most recent full fiscal year

• and to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

A new day off for staff

The only final decision made at the budget meeting Wednesday was to give city employees an extra day off for Easter as a “thank you” for working through tough times. The City Council voted unanimously in favor of allowing Hamlet employees to have the Monday after Good Friday off, following a motion from Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen and a second by Councilwoman Abbie Covington.