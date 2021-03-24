Rockingham Crime Report: March 24

MARCH 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:08 p.m., police responded to 4A Holiday Village following a report of a suspect committing fraud. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:15 p.m., police responded to a residence on Hood Street following a report of a suspect assaulting and inflicting an injury. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:26 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on 720 E Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect taking the victim’s money. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:31 p.m., police responded to the Quality Inn on 400 W Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect damaging items in a room. The case is inactive.

MARCH 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:38 p.m., police responded to the Walmart off of US HWY 74 following a report of a suspect stealing merchandise.

MARCH 14

ROCKINGHAM —At 7:58 p.m., police responded to the Walmart off of US HWY 74 following a report of a suspect stealing tags off of a vehicle. The case is inactive.

MARCH 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:47 a.m., police responded to an unknown location following a report of a suspect using a victim’s information to purchase money, a disability card and a social security card. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:01 a.m., police responded to a residence on Leak Street following a report of a suspect taking the victim’s vehicle without permission. The case is active.

MARCH 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:13 p.m., police responded to Richmond Memorial Hospital on Long Drive following a report of a suspect refusing to leave. The case has been closed by arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:09 p.m., police responded to a residence on Pickett Street following a report of a suspect stealing a black .380 handgun. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:13 p.m., police responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on E Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect using the victim’s information to purchase items. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:52 a.m., police responded to a residence on East Washington Street following a report of a suspect stealing a bike. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:58 a.m., police responded to the Rockingham Police Department on E Franklin Street following a report of a suspect taking money from the victim’s bank account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:09 a.m., police responded to First Health Richmond Memorial Hospital on Long Drive following a report of a suspect damaging hospital property a Topaz digital signer, valued at $500. The case has been closed by means other than arrest.

MARCH 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:58 p.m., police responded a residence on Page Street following a report of a suspect damaging a vehicle windshield, valued at $300 and committing larceny of clothing, valued at $200. . The case has been closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:39 p.m., police responded to the Walmart off of US HWY 74 following a report of a suspect hitting the victim in the face. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:35 a.m., police responded to Integrated Pain Solutions on E. Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect hitting the victim in the face. The case has been closed by means other than arrest.

MARCH 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:30 a.m., police responded to the Lowe’s Home Improvement on E Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing multiple spools of wire, valued at $96, and foam paneling, valued at $7. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:16 p.m., police responded to the Walmart off of US HWY 74 following a report of a suspect taking assorted clothing and goods without paying. The case has been closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:46 p.m., police responded to the Lowe’s Home Improvement off of E Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect taking the victim’s Sawzall Blades without permission. The case has been closed by arrest.

MARCH 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:58 p.m., police responded to the Walmart off of US HWY 74 following a report of a suspect stealing a blue shirt. The case has been closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM —At 9:24 p.m., police responded to the Walmart off of US HWY 74 following a report of an suspect taking clothing and houseware, valued at $519.37, and being on premises after being banned. The case has been closed by arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:49 p.m., police responded to a residence on Carolina Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into the residence and taking a .45 caliber handgun, valued at $400, a .22 caliber rifle, valued at $100, a .22 caliber rifle, valued at $200, and a glass sliding door, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

MARCH 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:00 p.m., police responded to a residence on Gore Drive following a report of a suspect pointing a gun. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:39 p.m., police responded to the Dollar Tree off of US HWY 174 following a report of a suspect stealing 15 Snickers candy bars, valued at $15. The case is inactive.

MARCH 22

ROCKINGHAM —At 12:11 p.m., police responded to a residence Poplar Street following a report of a suspect using the victim’s identity. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:27 p.m., police responded to the Walmart off of US HWY 74 following a report of a lost wallet, valued at $7, with $200 inside. The case is inactive.

MARCH 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:20 p.m., police responded to the Chek Inn on W Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect pointing a gun at a subject. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:27 p.m., police responded to Richmond Road following a report of a suspect using the victim’s debit card without permission. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:09 p.m., police responded the Richmond County Court House on E Franklin Street following a report of a suspect c larceny from taking items from a motor vehicle. The items were a ID card, food stamp card, a CashApp card, $62, a cellphone, valued at $163 and pink shoes, valued at $49. The case is active.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]