Child found safe after being reported missing

ROCKINGHAM — A child that was reported missing through the Richmond County Emergency Service’s text alert system was located about 30 minutes after the report went out.

Anna Faye Hinson, 13, was reported missing at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The text notification read that she was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near her home on Lynch Lane in Rockingham.

By 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported that she had been located and was at home safe.

“The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone for their help in locating this missing juvenile,” read a text alert.

This is the fourth text from the alert system since December. The texts range from general guidance to be aware of recent upticks in items being stolen from unlocked cars to Silver Alerts about missing elderly residents. Most recently, Beulah Wall Crenshaw, 89, was reported missing on an afternoon in December, and she was found by lunchtime the following day.