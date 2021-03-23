County Crime Report: March 23

MARCH 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Avenue following a report of a suspect using the victim’s identity to open a bank account. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:26 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pirates Lane following a report of a suspect opening a Chase Bank account in the victim’s name. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM —At 2:03 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Spring Drive following a report of a suspect opening credit cards in the victim’s name. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:19 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Beane Run following a report of a suspect opening Chase Bank accounts in the victim’s name. The case is still active.

MARCH 20

HAMLET — At 4:19 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mark’s Creek Church Road following two reports of a suspect receiving Chase Bank information and cards. The case is still active.

MARCH 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:50 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Homeplace Road following a report of a suspect opening an account using the victim’s information. The case has been closed by other means.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:50 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ellerbe Road following a report of a suspect using the victim’s information to open an account. The case has been closed by other means.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake View Terrace following a report of a suspect stealing the victim’s identity. The case has been closed by other means.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:32 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on McDonald Church Road following a report of a suspect opening an account using the victim’s information. The case has been closed by other means.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]