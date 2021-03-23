Repair shop fire tamed, no injuries reported

Photo courtesy of Mark Bell The fire caused a huge plume of black smoke to be emitted from the scene. Photo courtesy of Mark Bell A fire fighter is enveloped in smoke as he sprays down a fire. Related Articles

HAMLET — A fire burned seven vehicles and part of a garage and repair shop on HWY 177 Monday afternoon.

An employee of the shop had been burning material outside when the wind blew and spread the fire to different piles of debris, according to Fire Chief Calvin White. Hamlet Fire & Rescue arrived to the scene at 4:49 p.m. The fire was under control within the hour and the site was cleared at 8:21 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

“It was an unusual fire,” said Hamlet Fire and Rescue Chief Calvin White.

White explained that multiple sources of material were being burned at the same time. Multiple automobiles, part of the building structure, a section of the woods and flammable liquids were burning and created a large, complicated fire.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the ground was still being cleaned up at the location of the fire on due to oil spillage. There is no final estimate for the damage caused by the fire at this time.

