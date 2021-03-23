Church feeds needy through tough times

HAMLET — A local church has been supplying about 400 people per week with free food throughout the pandemic, and thankfully the need is beginning subside as people receive their stimulus checks.

Charles Knight, food bank coordinator for King’s Gate Outreach Ministry, has been providing food through King’s Gate for about three years. They offer free food to anyone who asks from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at a facility behind the church located at 161 Sierra Ave. in Hamlet. Food is handed out in a drive-thru.

Knight said that each month, the demand for food grows as they get deeper into the month and reaches 400 people, but the pandemic made that a norm. At their peak, they’ve served 500 people in a single Tuesday. They offer free hot meals along with a box of groceries that Knight said can last people “at least a couple of weeks,” and occasionally deliver.

There is no requirement that recipients must meet to receive food. The meals include meat when available along with canned goods and other items.

“During COVID it’s been the highest [demand for food],” he said. “People have been without jobs, people have been laid off … people just got in a bad spot and need a little help.

“We turn no one away,” Knight added. “You come, we’re feeding you.”

For more information about receiving food or getting involved, call 910-582-1740.

King’s Gate relies on the support of donors and the Sandhills Food Bank (SFB) to supply the food, and volunteers to help distribute it. One of their supporters is Jefferson Park Freewill Baptist, which includes a donation to King’s Gate in their annual budget, according to Knight. Despite the high demand for food for everyone, Knight said the SFB only had a slowdown in the meat supply for a brief time during the pandemic.

“We don’t do fundraisers, [we’re supported] totally through people giving,” Knight said. “There is some wonderful people in Richmond County that have really blessed us.”

For information about how to support the soup kitchen, call Knight at 910-995-2943.

Knight said that King’s Gate Pastor Eddie McLean provided him the support to start the food pantry and soup kitchen in the building behind the church, which now has commercial stoves and freezers.

“All are welcome, we’re just trying to meet a need,” Knight said. “A lot of people fall through the cracks and I just want to cover some of the cracks up.”

