Protesters continue to demand leadership change at animal shelter

Thirteen-year-old Gracie Whitley stands with a sign during the animal shelter protest Saturday afternoon. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Local animal rights activists again gathered Saturday afternoon to protest against the mistreatment of animals at the Richmond County Animal Shelter.

The protesters, who set up along West U.S. Highway 74 Business between Cooley Veterinary Hospital and the shelter, were led and organized by former shelter volunteer Kristi Newton, of Hamlet, and remain steadfast in their demands that shelter director Bonnie Wilde be removed from her position following the most recent penalty of animal mistreatment by shelter staff.

“(The county commissioners) need to see we’re serious about this with the shelter,” Newton said. “(Wilde) has to be fired. It’s not a maybe or a possibly — she has to be fired or these animals will never have a chance as long as she is director over there.

“We’ve got to continue, whether it’s contacting state representatives, continuously protesting or going on Facebook – whatever we have to do legally, we’re going to do,” Newton continued. “We’re going to exercise our rights to help those that can’t help themselves.”

The shelter staff went through the first in what will likely be a series of training sessions run the state Department of Agriculture Animal Welfare Section on March 2 in response to the shelter’s most recent penalty. In January, the DOA and Consumer Services Veterinary Division issued a total of $2,250 in penalties against Richmond County following an investigation into violations of state law relating to the proper care of animals.

The county plans to appeal the January penalty. Jeff Smart, chair of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, declined to comment on the protest. Heather Overton, assistant director of public affairs for the DOA, could not be reached for comment Monday.

The protestors have expressed skepticism over whether the trainings could solve the issues at the shelter.

“If they really felt like that was the issue, that they needed to go to training, if that’s what they thought, then why wasn’t that done in 2019?” Newton said, referring to a $2,000 penalty imposed in October 2019 for premature euthanasia of 10 animals, among other violations. This fine was later reduced to $500 on the condition that the county develop and fully implement protocols to comply with a number of provisions in the Animal Welfare Act.

One of the protesters, Sarah Holder, of Cordova, said she doesn’t think the training will provide much of a remedy for the situation at the shelter.

“You can’t train somebody to have compassion and the heart to care for anything,” Holder said. “You just have to have that. Personally, I think (the training) is a joke. You can’t just go into a classroom and sit down and say ‘okay people we’re going to learn how to be compassionate and care about things.’ Doesn’t work like that.”

The Daily Journal previously reported that on Feb. 24, the DOA’s Veterinary Division conducted an unannounced inspection of the shelter and found it to be “in compliance” with 160 different metrics, including record keeping, inspection of records, indoor facilities, outdoor facilities, primary enclosures, feeding, watering, sanitation, employees, and veterinary care.

The three areas that the inspection indicated “needed improvement” were relating to the state’s requirement that all surfaces animals come in contact with be impervious to moisture, that all resting surfaces be made of non-porous or material that can be easily cleaned or disposed of, and the replacing of damaged receptacles.

Holder also said she wants to see more animal adoptions happen and for volunteers to be allowed back into the shelter to help out.

“Some people say, ‘Well why don’t you help the children or the elderly?’ and we do, as much as we possibly can,” Newton said. “But this issue has been brought to everyone’s attention. This issue needs to be taken care of and it’s not going to be taken care of until the commissioners do what’s right, which is take (Wilde) out of her position. We’re going to continue until they realize their mistake and they take care of it.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.