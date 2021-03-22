RCPC extends anti-abuse campaign, announces two new events for 25th anniversary

RCPC is celebrating its 25 year anniversary. Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Partnership for Children has extended its deadline for the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign to this Friday.

Community members are invited to display a blue and silver pinwheel outside of their building to show support and raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. RCPC Program Coordinator and Evaluator Elizabeth Rizzo said there are about 100 pinwheels that are waiting to be displayed.

Along with the annual Pinwheels for Prevention campaign, RCPC has announced two new events that will be taking place this year. They will be having special events and projects throughout the year to celebrate their 25 years of service to the community.

On June 25, RCPC will be hosting its first ever community resource drive/walk-thru. Local businesses and organizations are invited to set up a table and share information about their services with those in attendance.

“We’re trying to increase awareness not only for the services we provide, but whatever community services can be helpful to children and their families,” Rizzo said.

The 10th Annual Diaper Needs Awareness Week is taking place Sept. 26 to Oct. 6. This is the first time that RCPC is participating.

Rizzo said that many other organizations in North Carolina have created programs for families who are struggling to purchase diapers. Diapers cannot be bought from public programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), according to Rizzo.

“With the increased need for that, we really wanted to give back,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo added that RCPC is continuing its Circle of Parents program virtually. It aims to help strengthen families and connect parents with each other.

Also, their 4,000 item resource library is available to the public by appointment only. Educational items, such as books, physical fitness toys, puzzles and science/math/literary kits are available for free.

RCPC will move to a new location at 115 S. Lawrence Street on April 1. Rizzo said their most up to date information can be found on Facebook.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]