Severe weather missed Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — The severe weather predicted to come through Richmond County Thursday which caused the partial cancellation of schools didn’t end up coming true, apart from some strong winds, light rain and scattered thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service forecasted that nearly all of central and southeastern North Carolina, including Richmond County, was at a “significant” risk of tornadoes, damaging winds and lightning, had an “elevated” risk of hail and “limited” risk of flooding. The area with the most risk was near U.S. 1 which was at risk of tornadoes and large hail, according to NWS.

Richmond County Emergency Services Director Bob Smith added that the county was projected to receive “several rounds of severe storms” capable of producing cloud-to-ground lightning, in addition to the risks described above.

This severe weather risk was between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, but by Thursday afternoon there was very little inclement weather in Rockingham. In Ellerbe, Mayor Fred Cloninger said there were “no issues or damage reported.” The Duke Energy power outage map showed no significant outages in Richmond County.

“As storms moved into the area, most lost strength, or broke up as they approached the County,” Smith said. “Richmond County did receive some rain and a few thunderstorms, however none of the cells that moved through the county were severe enough to cause any reported damage.”

Emergency Services staff were monitoring the storm system throughout the day and into the evening Thursday, according to Smith.

“The forecast from the National Weather Services was very accurate on the timing and track of the storm system, and I feel that Richmond County was very blessed to not receive any damage during these rounds of storms on Thursday,” he said.

WCNC reported that Charlotte experienced downed powerlines and trees with some property damage, but no reports of tornado damage in Mecklenberg County as of Thursday evening. There was damage to homes in Orange County, according to WRAL. The High Point fire department reported damage to a building that may have been caused by a tornado, and the same storm system caused severe flooding in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Weather.com.

Much of the tornado warnings expired by 8:30 p.m.