County Crime Report: March 18

MARCH 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to a construction site on North U.S. Highway 220 following a report of a suspect stealing a DeWalt battery drill, valued at $150. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:16 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on East Marilyn Avenue following a report of a suspect using the victim’s information to open an account. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:09 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Woodfield Drive following a report of a suspect using the victim’s information to open an account. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hinson Court following a report of a suspect failing to return a 9 mm handgun, valued at $250. The case is still active.

MARCH 16

ELLERBE — At 9:23 a.m., deputies responded to a location on Gibson Nursery Road following a report of a suspect opening financial accounts in the victim’s name without their knowledge. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:38 p.m., deputies responded to a location on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect kicking the door open, causing $300 of damage, and entering the building. The case is still active.

MARCH 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:43 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a suspect breaking into the building and stealing two tents, valued at $200, and a plastic bin containing camping equipment, valued at $100. The case is still active.

MARCH 18

ELLERBE — At 8:44 a.m., deputies responded to the Sandhills Agricultural Innovation Center following a report of a suspect stealing a Generac generator, valued at $2,000. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 10:54 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on East NC Highway 381 following a report of a suspect opening a Chase bank account using the victim’s information. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Flowers Street following a report of a suspect opening a credit card in the victim’s name. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:37 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on John Chavis Road following a report of a suspect stealing a silver 2008 Acura TSX, valued at $5,000. The case is still active.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.