County, cities drafting agreement to delay lawsuit while discussing other solution

ROCKINGHAM — With the conclusion of mediation between Richmond County and the cities of Rockingham and Hamlet last week, the parties are in the process of drafting an agreement stipulating that the cities will not file any lawsuit over breach of contract for at least six months while they discuss revenue sharing, County Manager Bryan Land confirmed.

County and cities officials met on March 11 via a mediator to address the cities’ allegation that, by stating that the reason for switching to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method in April 2020 was due to the cities not helping the county fund the new 9-1-1 Center, the county breached a 2015 contract between them which stated that the cities would not be required to pay to support the state-of-the-art facility.

If the mediation is unsuccessful in bringing the parties to an agreement, the cities will continue with a lawsuit.

“The County and the Cities of Rockingham and Hamlet agreed to put aside the Cities’ threatened lawsuit, at least for the time being,” Land said in an email. “Moving forward, the County intends to engage with each municipality within the County in dialogue over the transition to the ad valorem method of sales tax allocation, any municipal budget challenges increased by that transition, and what the County might be able to do in the short term to assist with those challenges.”

He added that they are “working on an agreement to delay the filing of any lawsuit by the Cities for at least six months while these discussions take place.”

This month, municipal officials from all six municipalities signed onto a joint statement which was presented to the Board of Commissioners at their monthly meeting. The statement highlighted that the county received about three times more sales tax revenue in eight months under ad valorem than Land projected the county would receive in a full year prior to the commissioners voting on the change. As part of the their presentation, the municipalities argued that, without dramatic tax increases and enormous budget cuts needed to withstand their loss in sales tax revenue — which is only possible for some but is required for them to survive — all six municipalities would be insolvent within seven years.

Justin Dawkins, vice chair of the Board of Commissioners, said in a prepared statement after this presentation that the issue requires “concessions,” though he did not give specifics. Smart told the Daily Journal last week that, “We will continue our talks with the municipalities to try to find solutions for everyone’s revenues to meet expenses,” adding “this may result in revenue or expense sharing depending on the subject.”

“The County looks forward to working collaboratively with the municipalities so that each government’s budgetary challenges can be better understood,” Land said. “The County believes that by working together, we can find solutions beneficial to all of our citizens.”

