RSHS graduation to be held in Raider stadium June 4, principal says

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior High School Principal Jim Butler announced Wednesday night that they will be holding graduation for the Class of 2021 at Raider Stadium on June 4, though a Board of Education official said these plans are still informal.

“We know we’re going be able to have graduation in our stadium,” Butler said. “We’re going to be able to have our parents there to see your kids finish this journey that has taken such a crazy turn over the last year. Graduation will be June 4 at Raider stadium, weather permitting.”

He broke the news during the second Parent Night meeting of the year held via Facebook livestream, where he shared a host of other developments for students. Butler said that there’s been a void for everybody with the uncertainty of graduation.

“The opportunity to have graduation in Raider Stadium and have that traditional graduation is probably the most exciting of all,” Butler said.

Wiley Mabe, chair of the Board of Education, said in an email Wednesday night — about 40 minutes after Butler’s statement on the livestream — that the only conversations between school system leaders about graduation had been “informal only as the State of NC has not given any guidance at this time.”

“Hopefully we will know more in April after Spring Break,” Mabe continued. “This pandemic makes everything day-to-day …”

Multiple attempts to reach Butler for further comment Thursday morning were unsuccessful. A Richmond County Schools spokesperson could not be reached Thursday morning.

Superintendent Jeff Maples said that school system officials have been discussing graduation with principals for several months, along with the other events that mark students’ final year of high school. He said the principals’ goal is to make sure their students have the “senior experiences” they deserve.

“While I am confident that we will be able to have graduation in Raider Stadium on June 4, we all realize that these events may look very different than past years as we are required to follow Governor Cooper’s Executive Orders and the CDC guidelines,” Maples said. “At this time, all options are still on the table and we will do everything we can to celebrate and recognize our seniors this year. I am so proud of our students, teachers and support staff for the grit and determination they have displayed during this pandemic.”

Butler’s announcement comes after a year in which students have had their high school experiences rocked by the pandemic. The Class of 2020 seniors’ graduation ceremony took the form of a “victory lap” around the Rockingham Speedway in order to maintain social distancing and give the kids a memorable experience.

Butler clarified that this year’s ceremony will still not be 100% like pre-pandemic graduations. Typically, both sides of the stadium would be packed with families and friends, Butler said.

The exact safety protocols and number of people that will be permitted to attend the event has not been announced yet.

RSHS’s prom will be taking place on May 15th at A Southern Touch at The Estate in Rockingham and will follow safety guidelines, barring unforeseen circumstances, Butler said. It will be entirely outside with tents, weather permitting.

The Elementary Walk, where graduating seniors return to their elementary schools in cap and gown, will also be occurring at a to-be-determined date.

