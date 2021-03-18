Group 4 now eligible for vaccine. See if you qualify

ROCKINGHAM — Local medical providers are now accepting those included in Group 4 for vaccination appointments.

On March 17, North Carolina opened vaccine eligibility to Group 4 which includes anyone between the ages of 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID-19. FirstHealth and the Richmond County Health Department’s Operation FirstShot will also continue to schedule those from Groups 1, 2 and 3.

Anyone in Group 1, 2, 3 or 4 who would like to be vaccinated should call (910) 417-3030 to schedule an appointment. Please be prepared to leave a voicemail message with your name, date of birth, email address and a phone number where you can be reached. A representative of the hospital or health department will call you back within five business days to schedule the appointment as long as vaccine supplies last.

The high-risk medical conditions that make one eligible for Group 4 are as follows:

• Asthma (moderate to severe)

• Cancer

• Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke

• Chronic kidney disease

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

• Cystic fibrosis

• Diabetes type 1 or 2

• A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy

• Hypertension or high blood pressure

• Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant

• Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, including Down Syndrome

• Liver disease, including hepatitis

• Neurologic conditions,such as dementia and schizophrenia

• Pulmonary fibrosis

• Overweight or obesity

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia

• Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)

The following people from Groups 1, 2, 3 and 4 are eligible:

• People 65 and older

• Health care workers

• School staff

• Childcare workers

• Frontline essential workers (critical manufacturing, grocery stores, education, food and agriculture, government and community services, public safety and transportation, those working face-to-face with customers)

• Adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 such as cancer, asthma, kidney disease, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, smoking, among others, regardless of living situation.

Additionally, experiencing homelessness or living in a homeless shelter, and those in a correctional facility are also eligible.

Essential worker eligibility

Those working in the essential sectors identified in Group 3 who did not meet the criteria for frontline. Essential sectors identified in Group 3 include critical manufacturing, education, essential goods, food and agriculture, government and community services, health care and public health, public safety and transportation.

Those working in additional essential sectors as defined below:

• Chemical (including workers in petrochemical plants, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceutical facilities, consumer products)

• Commercial facilities (including retail workers, hotel workers)

• Communications and information technology (service repair dispatchers, data center operators)

• Defense industrial base (including workers supporting essential services to meet national security commitments)

• Energy (including electric, petroleum, natural and propane gas workers)

• Financial services (including workers who maintain systems for processing financial transactions, workers needed to provide consumer access to banking and lending services)

• Hazardous materials (including nuclear facilities workers, workers managing medical waste)

• Hygiene products and services (including laundromats, sanitation workers)

• Public works and infrastructure support services (including plumbers, electricians, exterminators, workers supporting parks)

• Residential facilities, housing and real estate

• Water and wastewater (including staff at water authorities, wastewater treatment facilities, water sampling and monitoring)

MRH-Richmond is currently administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two doses. The second dose will be given approximately 28 days after the first dose. FirstHealth and the Health Department will schedule a second vaccine at the time recipients receive the first one.

Please be prepared to wait up to 30 minutes after vaccination. All vaccinated persons will be monitored for any side-effects by hospital personnel. We ask that you arrive at your appointment time and no earlier.

FirstHealth and Richmond Health Department officials stressed that vaccine supplies are extremely limited. Ongoing clinics, which will be by appointment only, will depend on vaccine allotments from the state.