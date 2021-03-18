Severe weather expected Thursday afternoon, schools to close early

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Schools will dismiss both in-person and virtual students at 11 a.m. Thursday morning out of concern over severe weather.

The National Weather Service is predicting that the severe weather will affect Richmond County between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. The NWS’s warning also lists “significant” risk of tornadoes, damaging winds and lightning, along with “elevated” risk of hail and “limited” risk of flooding.

“The greatest severe risk area will be along a warm front that will develop northwestward to near US Highway 1 by early afternoon, where the risk of significant tornadoes and large hail will be maximized,” reads an NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for a number of central and southeastern North Carolina counties, including Richmond. “To the southeast of that front, over the Coastal Plain, damaging straight line winds will be the primary hazard.”

Residents should prepare for the possibility of downed trees and power lines, power outages, and structural damage, and take time to determine a safe location to shelter in, the NWS advised.

There will be no meals delivered Thursday, and all after-school activities have been cancelled for the day.

“As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” said an RCS spokesperson.

The most severe weather will affect all of central North Carolina and the southeast starting south of Cape Hatteras, according to an NWS radar map.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]