Community Calendar: March 16

• March 15 to April 1

The City of Hamlet is accepting registration for youth baseball at City Hall. Call 910-582-2651 with any questions or for more information.

• March 18

There will be a ribbon cutting for Sweatt Realty Group at 4 p.m. at 223 South Hancock St. in Rockingham. The event is free and open to the public.

• March 23

There will be a ribbon cutting for the Esthetics Lab-Wax Studio at 11 a.m. at 801 East Broad Ave Suite 8. The event is free and open to the public.

• March 25

RCC will start two new courses in criminal justice. Call 910-410-1700 for more information.

• March 28

The Rockingham 100 racing event will be held online starting at 8:15 p.m. with practice, following by the drivers’ meeting and qualifying period at 9:15 p.m. and ending with grid. The event is free and open to the public online. For more information, reach out to event hosts Jeremy Little and Big 10 Super Series on Facebook.

• March 29, 30, 31 and April 1

Richmond County Schools is having bus driver classes for those interested in becoming an RCS bus driver at Ashley Chapel Educational Center on 377 Mizpah Road in Rockingham from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Complete a driver application on the RCS website under the HR department tab.

• April 9

An event to memorialize those lost to COVID-19 on the one-year anniversary of the first local death from the virus will be held at 8 p.m. starting at the Richmond County Health and Human Services parking lot located at 127 Caroline St. in Rockingham. A designated route will lead a procession of cars through downtown Rockingham to view the luminaries. To RSVP, call Richmond County Aging Services at 910-997-4491.

• April 21

Richmond County Hospice is hosting an ALL ABOARD the Emotions Express virtual train ride for kids aged 5-12 years old. If interested in registering your child, contact Sandy Black at 910-997-4464.

• April 24

The Earth Day Community Clean Up will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The volunteer deadline for the Earth Day Community Clean Up is Friday, April 2nd. To register, call (910) 997-4497 or go online to www.richmondnc.com. To name your priority area, that deadline is Friday, April 16th. To become a corporate sponsor, you can call Jacqueline Welch at (910) 997-4491. A rain date has been scheduled for May 1st.

• May 21

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church located at 2116 Main St. in Ellerbe. If you are healthy and eligible to donate, please call Elsie Freeman at (910) 817-4720. To check whether you are eligible to donate, call the Red Cross at 1-866-236-3276. Completing an online pre-donation registration and history questionnaire on the day of your appointment at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass can save up to 15 minutes at your appointment! Facemask are required. Temperature checks at the door.