Rockingham Middle Beta participates in state competition

ROCKINGHAM – National Beta members from Rockingham Middle School are celebrating their recent participation in the North Carolina Junior Division Virtual State Convention. They were announced as winners of the following competitions:

DJ Gainey, Jentry Denson and Grayson Wrenn — 1st place, Marketing and Communications

Anthony Bastida — 2nd place, English/Language Arts

Tristan Bullard — 2nd place, Science

Madisen Jackson — 3rd place, Science

Cheyenne Guttery — 3rd place, Social Studies

Jentry Denson — 3rd place, Color photography

Sarah Nessell — 2nd place painting; 3rd place, drawing

Jacey McRae — 3rd place jewelry design and recyclable art

Natalie Richardson — 5th place, mixed media

Group event national qualifiers

Rapid Response — Joseph Parsons, Cash Monroe, Hanna Smith, Jacey McRae, Jack Hawkins

Service Snapshot — DJ Gainey, Jentry Denson

Typically, National Beta State Conventions bring together students from across the state to compete in a variety of competitions ranging from academic and STEM-based to visual and performing arts. While State Convention, originally planned to be held in Greensboro, NC, was cancelled for in-person competitions due to health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19, members worked hard while taking online tests and preparing competition submissions for their Virtual Convention. Their success at the state level provides the opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Swan and Dolphin Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida during Summer 2021.

The Rockingham Middle School Beta Chapter stands on the shoulders of giants. This organization has enjoyed great success in the past few years, competing in Orlando, New Orleans, Savannah, and Oklahoma City, according to Beta advisor, Nikki Covington. The RMS Beta Advisory team celebrates these accomplishments while wishing these competitors great success on the national stage.

With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information