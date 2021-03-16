How Richmond County survived the 1918 pandemic

The new flu cases reported on Oct. 24, 1918. Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — It’s been one year since the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. But it’s not the first time we’ve faced this kind of threat from a deadly virus.

Required masks, the widespread closing of schools, restaurants and churches, all happened 100 years ago in Richmond County during the 1918 flu pandemic. John Hutchinson, an avid archivist of local history and Rockingham’s Mayor Pro Tem, sifted through old newspaper clippings and interviews of individuals who lived through the pandemic to gain some perspective on our present struggles.

“They had to quarantine the towns and mill villages,” Hutchinson said. “They had armed guards at the entrances to the towns — you could not move from one to the other.”

Populations were placed under lockdowns and quarantine that were in some ways more severe than those enacted in March 2020, according to Hutchinson’s research.

“If you were outside of the town of the Rockingham and you needed something form the local hardware store, you would send somebody to the town limits and that person would meet a delivery truck from the hardware store,” he said.

On Oct. 3, 1918, the “picture shows” and circus were shut down. Four days later, schools and church services were suspended. On the 14th, the Board of Health elected Dr. J.M. Maness as supervisor for the county and was given full powers to handle the health situation. Doctors reported the number of new cases each night.

On Oct. 15, there were new 220 cases in the county. The next day, there were 132 new cases, while a separate chart said there were 144. It was estimated that there were around 200,000 cases total in the country at the time.

On Oct. 17, the Rockingham Post-Dispatch reported that Rockingham, Hamlet and the ten cotton mill villages were under quarantine. No one could enter the towns, or “drastic prosecution” would follow. Guards were placed on the roads and would arrest anybody entering the town, but anyone was free to leave. This policy was changed after a week.

“It is hoped by the above means that the quarantine can be lifted in a few days,” concludes an article from that early period.

Richmond County had 1,300 cases of influenza, but only 90 cases in Rockingham as of Oct. 24.

“We all had the flu. My mama would have me to put on a mask to go uptown to the drugstore or something. I’d get around the corner and take it off,” said Margaret Terry in the book “Mixed Blessings: Richmond County 1900-2000.”

In the same book, an unnamed individual talked about tragedy occurring to the Dennis family in the North of the county.

“They lost six children out of the family,” said the anonymous individual. “There wasn’t anybody to help wait on them while they lay there and watched each other die in bed. You just can’t imagine. Everybody was sick you know, and they just watched each other die.”

Dr. Maness advised that masks should never be worn for more than 2 hours. The Red Cross were making 250 masks a day in the county.

Dr. Fred Quick was the county’s only African-American doctor, and was also the only doctor who wasn’t sick at one point during the pandemic.

On Oct. 31, it was announced that the community quarantine would be lifted on Nov. 4. People were advised to still remain at home. Churches and schools began to reopen.

The Rockingham Post-Dispatch stated that, “Had it not been for this strict quarantine, our city would have suffered seriously. As it is, at no time has the number of cases in the city numbered over 90. This is remarkable, in view of the malignancy of the disease. And this small number is due entirely to the quarantine precautions. That the quarantine was justified even the hardest money-grasper and narrowest mind must admit. Lives have come before dollars, and only an infinitesimal part of our people would have had it otherwise.”

It was recommended that businesses allow no more than four people in a store at a time. People were encouraged to avoid shopping on Saturdays to avoid crowded areas.

Hutchinson said that Hamlet was hit particularly hard from the virus, due to the increased traffic.

The three Lackey brothers, who were instrumental in the development of the City of Hamlet, all died within several days. It was a shocking loss to the town, according to Hutchinson.

From an article published in the Raleigh News & Observer on Oct. 15, 1918:

“Rev. T.A. Sikes, of Franklinton, passed through Raleigh last night on way from Hamlet where he had been to assist in the funeral of Mr. E.A. Lackey, who died there on Friday night at 10 o’clock. Three hours after the death of Mr. Lackey, his brother, Mr. O.E. Lackey, died. Mr. Sikes informed the News and Observer that another brother, Mr. Fred Lackey, died yesterday afternoon at 3:30, all of these gentlemen were prominent business of Hamlet. Up to yesterday afternoon there had been about 6 or 8 deaths in Hamlet during the past week, all victims of Spanish influenza. Mr. Sikes stated that there is at present about 250 cases in that town.”

“I think what surprised me,” Hutchinson said, “was there were a whole lot more cycles than I realized. Things would be shut down, then the flu would ease up. I didn’t realize we had that cycle of opening and shutting down.”

By Jan. 16, 1919, the death toll grew “alarmingly large,” up to 114 in the county. Between Jan. 23 and Jan. 30, there were 15 deaths.

On Feb. 19, 1920, it was reported that the Rockingham School Board decided to allow 10th and 11th graders to return. Eighth and ninth graders would return soon if conditions improved. Churches were still closed at this time. The Hamlet School Board was meeting the next week to determine if they were going to return to classes.

A list of daily new cases was included in the paper, often accompanied by individuals’ names. The obituaries included the cause of death; pneumonia-influenza was listed as the cause of death on every individual.

Hutchinson said that Rockingham did not have a hospital at the time, but Hamlet did. A temporary hospital was constructed at Great Falls Mill that was just a heavy canvas sheeting.

The historian came across a pneumonia remedy in the Rockingham Post-Dispatch from Jan. 29, 1920, submitted by a subscriber of the paper. The person advised readers: “Take six or ten onions and chop fine; put into a large spider over a hot fire; add about the same quantity of rye meal and vinegar enough to make it a thick paste. Stir it thoroughly, letting it simmer five or ten minutes. Put into a cotton bag large enough to cover the lungs, and apply it to the chest as hot as the patient can bear. Before it gets cool, apply another, and thus continue reheating poulices,” reads the remedy.

“In a few hours the patient will be out of danger.”

One hundred years removed from the 1918 pandemic, Richmond County finds itself in what it hopes will be the home stretch of a year that claimed far too many lives too soon. The Richmond County Health Department reported zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday and Tuesday. All signs point to the Moderna vaccine being more reliable than the concoction described above.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]