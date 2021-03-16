JROTC cadets detail COVID-19 experiences in essay contest

ROCKINGHAM — All Raider Battalion cadets at Richmond Senior High School were invited to compete in the Annual JROTC Essay Contest, which asked them to share their thoughts about life since the pandemic.

Fifty papers were submitted on the topic of “The Challenges of Online and In-Person Learning in a Pandemic Environment.” Cadet Captain DaWysonia Morgan was awarded first place. Cadet Sergeant Jennifer Hill and Cadet Private First Class Keyla Ojeda were second and third, respectively.

Morgan, a senior, wrote about how different her final year of school was from her previous three years. A major theme was how JROTC provided her with so many opportunities to lead, and encouraged other students to see opportunities in life and take them.

She has been attending in-person instruction two days a week. When the pandemic hit last year, Morgan was excited at first that they were having another week off of school, but soon realized that she wouldn’t be able to see her classmates for a long time.

“Two weeks sounded good, and then it was like, ‘Oh, we’re not going back,’” she said.

Morgan knew she wanted to be a leader in an extracurricular activity in high school. She realized track didn’t work for her, but found a positive role in JROTC, which she has been a part of every year in high school. She will be joining the army in June.

Major Darryl Kelly said that reading the submissions brought clarity and understanding of the traditions at RSHS. The major themes of the papers were dealing with being away from teachers and classmates, as well as students establishing a new routine in difficult circumstances. Kelly has been at the school since July.

“It really enlightened me as an educator of the challenges of the pandemic from the student standpoint,” Kelly said. “We say we understand when we talk about it, but listening to these students write about it — it really expressed what they were feeling and the challenges associated with them.”

According to Kelly, there are over 17,000 JROTC programs across the country. Every program was writing from the same prompt. Students had a month to write the essay.

RSHS students are in the 4th Brigade, and Morgan’s essay will be competing against the winners of 350 schools.

Kelly said the winner of the 4th Brigade will be announced next month.

The three top winners nationally will present their paper at the JROTC Leadership and Academic Championship in Washington D.C. over the summer. Scholarships and awards are offered at the event.

Hill, a junior, wrote about the challenge of being in entirely remote learning while her grandparents stayed with her family’s house.

“I would love to be in school,” Jennifer said. “But, with my parents and grandparents having health issues, I don’t want to risk that. That inspired me a lot.”

One of the major themes of her paper was not allowing obstacles to stop you from achieving what you want to do, which was advised by her grandmother. While there will be challenges in life, Jennifer said she’s learned not to let it determine your future and push through it while doing your best.

Jennifer has been a part of JROTC for three years. She wants to pursue a career in the military and potentially be a police officer.

“JROTC has taught me a lot,” Jennifer said. “It’s taught me a lot of responsibility and how to lead students.”

