ROCKINGHAM — The Rock Speedway & Entertainment Complex hosted Round 1 of MB Drift’s Battle of Little Rock over the weekend.

The top three finishers were: TJ Gutierrez in 1st Place, Daniel Selwa in 2nd, and Joseph Busam in 3rd.

Round 2 will be held on May 15 at The Rock.

