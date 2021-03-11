RCC partners with UNCP to support aspiring teachers

Dr. Loury Floyd said that providing an easier transition from community college to university will help students acclimate. Related Articles

HAMLET — Richmond Community College and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke signed the Growing Our Own Teachers partnership on Thursday at the Cole Auditorium in an effort to promote higher education for aspiring teachers.

The advantages of the agreement includes four new pre-requisite classes that were not previously offered at RCC and dual enrollment to provide earlier acclimation to a university setting. Students in the program will have an RCC and UNCP ID.

Students will now be able to take the Praxis at RCC, a test that measures the academic skills and content knowledge that is required before, during and after teacher training courses in the United States. It will better give UNCP the baseline data to support students when they arrive to campus.

Scholarships available to students, such as the Lois McKay Smith Memorial and RCC Guarantee, along with the Tuition Promise at UNCP, allow students to obtain an education degree at a much smaller cost than attending other institutions.

“They’ll be able to take advantage and have a smoother transition to UNCP life,” said Dr. Loury Floyd, Dean of Education at UNCP. “I’m excited — it’s really important that we provide high quality teachers for the schools here in southeast North Carolina. This will be a wonderful vehicle to that.”

Gretchen Martin spoke at the signing of the partnership as a teacher at Richmond Early College High School, adjunct faculty at RCC, and a graduate of both RCC and UNCP. She said this agreement makes a competitive education attainable for a diverse set of students. She believes that lower turnover and higher investment in the community will come as a result.

“I’ve dealt with students who help their parents pay bills, care for sick or aging parents or grandparents, or even help raise their siblings,” Martin said. “Starting at RCC and transferring to UNCP saves time, money and hassle for so many families.”

Martin encouraged future teachers to support their community and embrace their roots.

The Growing Our Own Teachers initiative was not only to increase interest in education, but to decrease a shortage of teachers in North Carolina.

According to statistics from Wylie Bell, director of marketing and communications at RCC, there’s a local need for highly qualified teachers. In the Piedmont region, there are currently 2,480 classroom teacher positions open right now.

Since February 18, 2018 in North Carolina:

• 210 companies have posted 1,872 jobs for elementary school teachers

• 144 companies have posted 2,430 jobs for elementary special education teachers

• 120 companies have posted 790 jobs for middle school teachers.

• 25 companies have posted 97 jobs for middle school career/technical education teachers.

• 38 companies have posted 133 jobs for kindergarten teachers

• 42 companies have posted 354 jobs for special education teachers in secondary schools

• 47 companies have posted 302 jobs for career/technical education teachers in secondary schools

• 299 companies have posted 3,332 jobs for secondary school teachers

“This agreement is unique in this state,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, President of RCC. “We’re going to share resources instead of competing for resources. In rural North Carolina, if we don’t stick together, we’re going to fall apart together.”

McInnis said this agreement will be a tool to recognize the value that school teachers serve in the community. It came as result of being tired of waiting for a single, similar agreement to emerge at the state level.

Dr. Takeda LeGrand, superintendent of Scotland County Schools, said she views the new partnership as an opportunity to support teachers in rural areas.

“When we’re able to help people make better financial decisions about their education and for them to (attain) gainful employment in a career, as well as for them to help produce other careers through teaching,” LeGrand said, “I think it is a short term and long term partnership that the southeast part of North Carolina will benefit from today and years to come.”

She emphasized the importance of cultural education and equity, and how this agreement helps promote that. She said that local teachers can have an advantage over teachers who transfer into the area.

McInnis mentioned the difficulty of local counties recruiting people from all over the country to become school teachers.

“There’s talent right here in this region,” McInnis said. “That care, concern and compassion can’t be taught and it can’t be transferred from another part of the world.”

LeGrand agreed with his assessment.

“Nobody knows you better than your neighbor, LeGrand said. “I think our local teachers will come in with an advantage because they have an understanding of the economics, they have an understanding of the community. They can also serve as an example for students who are aspiring for greatness.”

All of the speakers at the signing agreed that this will provide a seamless transition between RCC and UNCP.

“We’re committed to this project and we know we will be able to make it work,” Floyd said. “We need highly qualified teachers in every classroom because that’s what every student deserves.”

