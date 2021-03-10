‘Meet them where they are’: New NBA 2k21 gaming league to address academic struggles

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Town of Dobbins Heights will host S.W.E.L.L.’s NBA 2k21 Gaming League starting spring as a way to bring local teens together to have fun while providing an opportunity to engage with STEM concepts and address gaps in their education.

This is the first league of its kind in Richmond County. It was born out of the gaming tournament held at Richmond Community College in 2019, which was organized by S.W.E.L.L. (STEM Wellness Empowering Lifelong Learners) co-founder Jeff Epps. Epps is self-funding the gaming league and has the support of the Dobbins Heights Town Council to host it at the Dobbins Heights Community Center.

The league is currently aimed at reaching students enrolled in grades 8-11 in time to address their academic shortcomings and get them eligible for RCC’s technology programs, where Epps used to teach. In order to participate, the students’ parents will be required to sign a release form authorizing S.W.E.L.L. to review their student’s academic records. S.W.E.L.L. will then look at the areas where these students are struggling academically and work to resolve those issues, whether those issues are in the classroom or outside the classrooms, according to Epps.

Registration for the league is free. This first season will be exclusively available to Dobbins Heights students, because, Epps said, “they’re the ones we’re trying to get ahold of.”

“I’m trying to get those knuckle-head high school boys in Dobbins Heights to do something,” Epps said Wednesday. “This is my Hail Mary — no time left on the clock, just throw the ball up there and hope somebody catches it.”

Denise Cozart, owner of Asha B’s Closet and co-founder of S.W.E.L.L., will head-up the mental health aspect of the league addressing the more personal things that may be holding the students back.

“We may find out that a couple of them, they’re not learning because they have to go and support their families … or maybe they don’t feel safe at home,” Epps said. “We’re going to peel back those layers and find out what’s keeping them from learning.

“We’re going to meet them where they are and take them where they need to be,” he continued.

Mayor Pro Tem Tyre Holloway said this league is a “positive bridge” to the community that will improve youth education and created new career opportunities, all while having fun.

“The future is now!” Holloway said in a release. “This is a logical tool to tap the potential of our youth through technology that they are familiar with — at the same time exploring the correlations of the science of technology — all while having fun in the spirit of competition.”

Mayor Antonio Blue voiced his support in an interview Wednesday, saying that the league is a “great tool to explore the minds of youth to get them to learn and to grow.”

“If we are going to empower the next generation of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs who will improve the economy, end hunger and improve the quality of life for rural North Carolinians, we must meet them where they are in order to lead them to where they want to be. eSports is the place to start,” Epps said in a release.

How to get involved

There will be an information session and sign up day from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 18 at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Earle Franklin Drive. For more information visit https://imfeelingswell.com or call 910-363-0198.

There will be four teams with four players on each team, and players will get to pick their team names. The season will run from March 27 to May 22. Teams will play each Saturday and all the games will be streamed live.

